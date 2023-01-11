The former Sheffield Hallam MP, Jared O’Mara, has pleaded not guilty to an eighth charge of fraud ahead of his trial this month.

The 41-year-old is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to Parliament’s expenses watchdog and has previously denied seven other counts of fraud by false representation. It is alleged he dishonestly claimed £28,700 during his time representing Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019.

Today (Wednesday, January 11), O’Mara pleaded not guilty to another charge of falsely claiming to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

His co-defendant, John Woodliff, was employed as a support officer by the IPSA, faces trial alongside O’Mara in Leeds this month. O’Mara appeared by videolink today, with his co-defendants appearing in person.

Jared O'Mara has denied an eighth charge of fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both O’Mara and Woodliff will stand trial alongside the former MP’s former aide, Gareth Arnold, 30, from Dronfield, who has pleaded not guilty to six fraud offences.