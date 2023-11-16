Jamie Goose broke into his victim's home armed with a knife and axe after sending her threatening texts and phone calls.

A Barnsley man who broke into his victim's home before strangling and then raping them has been jailed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on April 24, 2023, Jamie Goose, aged 35, of Acre Road, Barnsley, bombarded his victim's phone with calls and texts making threats stating "you'll be crying tonight".

Goose then turned up at the victim's home in the late hours of the same evening, where he threatened her and then broke in by smashing a patio door. He was armed with an axe and a knife.

He proceeded to follow his victim upstairs and strangled her, continuing to verbally abuse her.

Goose followed the victim around the property where he eventually raped her. He told her she "deserved to be treated like that" before fleeing the address.

Later, he again texted the victim, writing: "This is what you wanted, finally push me over the edge."

Jamie Goose, aged 35, of Acre Road in Barnsley has been jailed for 14 years.

Goose pleaded guilty to rape, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon at Sheffield Crown Court on October 11, 2023.

In a hearing on November 15, 2023, Goose was sentence to 14 years in prison.

Detective Constable Alice Gilbert, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The victim has shown great bravery and we would like to thank her for her support during the investigation.

"She has acted with dignity and strength throughout the investigation, we hope this sentencing helps the victim attempt to move on with her life and keeps her and the public safe from such a dangerous and depraved man.