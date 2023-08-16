He has been locked up for six-and-a-half years for the horrific attack.

A thug who launched a frenzied attack on his ex-partner, which lasted hours, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

James Maughan, aged 29 and from Doncaster, had made a series of violent threats over several weeks to the victim and her family before he attacked her for several hours.

Maughan tied his victim up, attempted to strangle her, held her head under water and forced her to consume a packet of tablets. She suffered multiple serious injuries including a knee fracture, broken ribs and a chipped tooth.

During the attack Maughan's ex pleaded with him to allow her to leave and call a taxi.

South Yorkshire Police said the taxi driver insisting on taking the victim to hospital, and the courage of the victim in disclosing the assault to a nurse, assisted officers in building the case against Maughan.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

At the time of the offence, Maughan was on license from prison having been sentenced for two counts of death by dangerous driving in March 2016.