James Maughan: Sheffield man with teardrop tattoo is wanted by police over violent assault
Have you seen James Maughan?
A man with a distinctive teardrop tattoo is wanted by police over an alleged violent assault in Sheffield.
James Maughan, also known as JJ, aged 30, from Sheffield, is wanted in connected to reports of a violent assault in the city on September 11, 2023.
South Yorkshire Police has offered no other details about the incident.
Maughan is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with short, shaved brown hair and facial hair. He also has a distinctive teardrop-shaped tattoo on the right-hand side of his face. The force said Maughan is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.
Have you seen Maughan? If you have any information, call SYP on 101 quoting incident number 1207 of September 11, 2023.