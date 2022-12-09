A jailed dangerous drug-driver who has been banned from the road for the 14th time has finally been ‘ostracised’ by his family.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 6 how banned motorist Darren Mansell, aged 38, of Binsted Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, failed to stop for police and reached speeds of up to 75mph as he accelerated away from officers with cocaine in his system. Prosecuting barrister Lauren Hemsley said: “The offence occurred on April 23, this year, around 10pm. The defendant had taken his father’s vehicle from outside his father’s address and his father said he did not consent.”

She added police saw the defendant’s vehicle driving without lights but he failed to stop and accelerated away in a residential area.

Ms Hemsley said Mansell drove through red traffic lights, drove on the wrong side of the road reaching up to 75mph before skidding and overtaking vehicles. The police pursuit came to an end when the £8,600 vehicle collided with a concrete barrier, according to Ms Hemsley, and was so badly damaged it had to be written-off. Mansell’s disabled father stated he had needed the vehicle to get out and about with his wife.

Pictured is Darren Mansell, aged 38, of Binsted Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 16 months of custody and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and damaging a vehicle, driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle while over the legal limit for cocaine after a police pursuit.

The defendant, who has 22 previous convictions for 69 offences including motoring matters with 13 driving bans, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and damaging a vehicle, dangerous driving, exceeding the drug-drive limit for cocaine and to driving while disqualified.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said the driving had been over a relatively short period and distance without heavy traffic.

Ms Tanner added: “It’s a serious example of dangerous driving but it is not the worst the courts have to deal with and fortunately no one was injured.”

She said: “As a result of this incident, Mr Mansell has effectively been ostracised by his immediate family. His immediate family have had to go through seeing Mr Mansell in and out of the judicial system for many, many years and they have had to draw a line. Enough is enough.”

