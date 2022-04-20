Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 19 how Daniel Senior, aged 30, of Houstead Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, was found at his home with 43 cannabis plants valued at up to £23,650, as well as cannabis valued between £1,440 and just over £2,000, and cocaine valued at £11,260.

Senior also had £10 worth of the class A drug MDMA – ecstasy – at his home as well as £30 worth of alprazolam, according to the court.

David Eager, defending, said: “Three years ago he got involved in the drugs scene and in a starry-eyed way in his late 20s thought it was going to be easy money and it is not going to be easy money in the long run.”

Pictured is Daniel Senior, aged 30, of Houstead Road, at Handsworth, Sheffield, who was sentenced to four years of custody after he admitted producing class B drug cannabis, possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, possessing class A drug ecstasy, and possessing class C drug alprazolam after a police raid at his home.

Mr Eager added that Senior’s parents had seen a change in the defendant since the offending came to light, he had begun setting up a business as a carpet fitter with a friend and he is committed to staying out of trouble because he recently became a father.

But Judge Peter Kelson QC, who sentenced Senior to four years of custody, told him that many would be astonished to learn that the defendant had taken steps to become a father while awaiting sentence.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said police officers executed a search warrant on March 1, 2019, at Senior’s property where both the defendant and the drugs were discovered.

Phones were also recovered which showed activity relating to drug dealing.

Mr Coxon said: “In the address was the defendant. Entry had to be forced and police became aware of a cannabis set-up and he was arrested.”

Police also discovered that more than £15,000 had gone into the defendant’s account, according to Mr Coxon, and the money will be subject to a proceeds of crime hearing at a later date.