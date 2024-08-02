2. Mitchell Campbell: Drunk Rotherham man spat at rail staff and cops and subjected them to 'vile racial slurs'
Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how the incident unfolded on Friday, July 19, 2024 after the conductor of a train from Rotherham to Sheffield was advised that a man on board the service was threatening and being abusive to other passengers. Defendant Mitchell Campbell, aged 34, of Millfold Rise, Rotherham, was subsequently located by the conductor. A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP), who carried out the investigation, said: “Fearing for his own safety and that of his passengers due to Campbell’s aggressive demeanour, the conductor agreed to allow Campbell to continue his journey to Sheffield despite having no ticket. “When the train arrived at Sheffield the conductor alerted the station supervisor. “Both approached Campbell who was asleep on the train. “When he awoke he became aggressive, swearing and threatening to stab them. “As they escorted Campbell from the station he pushed the supervisor in the chest before spitting in his face. “Campbell was arrested but continued his behaviour in custody spitting at two officers and racially abusing another.” Campbell was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of assault by beating, one racially aggravated public order offence and one count of threatening behaviour. He was jailed for 10 months during a hearing held at the same court on Monday, July 22, 2024. | BTP
3. Anesu Blessing Samuriwo: Vicious loan shark who threatened to burn victim’s house down
Anesu Blessing Samuriwo, aged 28, was first arrested in 2020, following an investigation by the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT). He was arrested alongside 27-year-old Rovin Mavunga, from Doncaster, who was jailed for 16 months in 2021 after he admitted two offences relating to illegal money lending. Samuriwo initially denied the charges and later indicated he would change his plea, but failed to turn up to court when required. He was arrested in May and sentenced to eight weeks in custody for the bail act offence. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court via video link on June 27, 2024 to be sentenced after admitting acting as an illegal money lender jointly with Mavunga. Judge Megan Rhys told him only a custodial sentence was appropriate for the offence. She said: “This was an organised, sophisticated, and profitable illegal business. “The sort of people who approached you were people who were vulnerable. People who needed some money - not large amounts to fund extravagant lifestyles, but people who needed to meet the basic necessities in life. “You charged them extortionate rates of interest and late payment penalties and used threats and intimidation when they were unable to pay.” | SYP
4. Keiren Sutherland: Paedophile who raped girl, 5, multiple times jailed for 25 years
Keiren Sutherland, aged 29, was found guilty of two counts of raping a girl under 13 and causing a child to watch a sexual act following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in May earlier this year. Sutherland had previously admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child after his phone was forensically examined by detectives, who found the images in a secure folder on his device. Sutherland, of Warriston Place, Edinburgh, was yesterday (Thursday, July 11) jailed for a total of 25 years. He was given an initial 18-year sentence before a judge ordered he serve an extra seven years as he was deemed a dangerous offender. | Submit