2 . Anthony Millwood: Convicted Barnsley sex offender flouted court order to rape 12-year-old girl twice

Anthony Millwood’s first sex offence conviction saw him receive a sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a young offenders’ institute in 2015 for offences of sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and meeting a child following grooming. He committed all three offences the previous year, in 2024, Sheffield Crown Court heard. As part of Millwood’s sentence, he received a decade-long sexual harm prevention order, the purpose of which was to restrict his contact with children and limit his use of the internet, in a bid to stop him from committing further sexual offences. Millwood, now aged 28, breached numerous parts of the order, however, to commit his next set of offences on June 26, 2024, when he twice raped a 12-year-old girl he had been communicating with over Facebook, after the pair met up outside a branch of Primark. Millwood’s account, which has been accepted by prosecutors and corroborated through the messages they exchanged, is that the girl told him she was 17; and he only found out her true age when he was arrested. The judge, Recorder Richard Thyne KC, told Millwood, however, that as a 12-year-old child, ‘she was not capable of consenting and the offence you committed is one of rape of a child under 13’. Jailing Millwood for six years, Recorder Thyne continued: “I’m sentencing you on your basis of plea that you believed she was 17. Your lack of maturity and your previous convictions demonstrate that you have an interest in teenage girls.” In addition to handing Millwood a six year prison sentence, Recorder Thyne also imposed a one-year extended licence, bringing his total sentence to one of seven years. Millwood was also made the subject of a new sexual harm prevention order, which will remain in place until further order of the court. He was also told he must remain on the sex offenders’ register, and subject to notification requirements, until further order of the court. | SYP