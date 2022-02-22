But Milan Chromy, aged 61, has been warned by magistrates he will be back in custody if he breaches his restraining order again.

Chromy was arrested by police after being found in possession of the knife by officers in October. It was in the waistband of his clothing.

Sheffield Stock Sheffield Magistrates Court Mags Court. A grandfather, covered by a restraining order, who was found with a 13 inch kitchen knife has been freed after eight weeks in custody.

Sheffield magistrates heard he was then held in custody for eight weeks from December 31, after later being arrested twice for breaching a restraining order, in place to stop him visiting his wife’s home, near Staniforth Road, near Darnall.

Alison Goldsmith, prosecuting, said of his arrest over the knife in October: “He was found in the street. He was arrested and placed in handcuffs and searched. During the search, a large kitchen knife was found in the waistband of his clothing.”

Chromy, of no permanent address, pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order on November 20 and December 29 last year, through an interpreter who translated proceedings into his native Slovakian. He also admitted being in possession of a bladed article on October 10.

He appeared by videolink, on remand at Doncaster Prison.

Ms Goldsmith, said it was accepted that on both occasions, he breached the restraining order after being invited to the house by his wife. She added there was no suggestion the knife he was found with was used dangerously.

Louisa Giblin, defending, said it was evident Mr Chromy had problems around drink and had expressed a willingness to address the issue.

Presiding magistrate Nicholas Barrett revoked a previous community order imposed on Chromy, and issued a new 12 month community order with a requirement of 15 rehabilitation days, and a nine month alcohol treatment order.

The bench renewed the restraining order, which is now indefinite and will apply until it is changed by any future court order.

The court ordered forfeiture and destruction of the knife that was seized by police in October, and ordered Chromy to pay court costs of £85 and a £95 victim surcharge.

"You have spent the last eight weeks in custody,” Mr Barrett said, confirming Chromy could now be released.