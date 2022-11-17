Two members of the eight-strong gang, which sold its drugs across the border in Derbyshire, were also involved in a conspiracy to sell a sawn-off shotgun.

The gang’s activity ended when Derbyshire Police stopped leader, Ja’neal Dennis, outside flats in Arundel Close, Chesterfield, on June 9, 2021. He was found with 30 wraps of heroin and 19 wraps of crack cocaine, carrying almost £2,400 in cash and two mobile phones, which linked him to other members of the group.

The police investigation revealed Dennis and another man, Kingston Brown, ran the illegal business, supplying class A drugs to several other gang members. They were also exploiting vulnerable people who were recruited to deal drugs for them.

Members of a drugs gang in Sheffield involved with heroin and cocaine have been jailed

Another man, Reuben Gordon, would buy drugs from Dennis in huge amounts and sell them on to other users, including Soundjata Keita, who regularly sold in Clay Cross, Chesterfield, and Bridlington.

Phone evidence also showed conversations between Dennis and Kyle Checkley about the sale of an illegal firearm between February and March 2021.

Dennis, 27, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, admitted conspiracy to sell a prohibited weapon (a sawn-off shotgun), conspiracy to supply and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property. He received a six and half year prison term.

Brown, 27 of Leadham Close, Pismire Hill, Sheffield, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was jailed for four and half years.

Members of a Sheffield drugs gang who sold crack and heroin in Derbyshire have been jailed. PIctured are Ja'neal Dennis and Kingston Brown

Kyle Checkley, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempting to acquire a prohibited weapon and being concerned in the supply cocaine and heroin, in connection with an unrelated drugs job in Sheffield in 2020. He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Gordon, 29, of Longley Hall Road, Longley, Sheffield and Keita, 28, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, both admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs. They were jailed for three years, and two years and nine months respectively.

A woman who bought drugs from Dennis and later began driving and delivering crack cocaine and heroin for him, to pay off her debts, was handed a 12-month sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation sessions. Amy Hanson, 37, of Gatty Road, Shiregreen, admitted conspiracy to supply both types of drugs.

Another man, Aiden Checkley, 28, of Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, received an 18-month jail term, suspended for 18 months and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting supply of cannabis and possession of heroin and cocaine.

Members of Sheffield drugs gang who sold crack and heroin have been jailed for a combined total over over 20 years. PIctured are Kyle Checkley and Soundjata Keita

The gang was sentenced last week. A final gang member, 29-year-old Mohammed Rafiq, of Newton Place, Thorpe Hesely, Rotherham, is due to be sentenced later.

Det Cons Thor Long, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “The activity of this group was by no means a small-scale enterprise and saw many thousands of pounds worth of class A drugs being brought into Chesterfield and surrounding areas.

