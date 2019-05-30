Jail for man 'tempted' into drug dealers lifestyle
A Sheffield man has been sentenced to over three years after being caught in possession of Class A drugs and a ‘hunting style’ knife.
Dyrell Felicien, 19, of St Benedicts Court in Arbourthorne, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 29.
Felicien also admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He was sentenced to three years and six months in a young offenders institution.
PC Steven Hemsley, who led the investigation, said: “This young man's vehicle was stopped by officers on 24 May 2018, he refused to co-operate and tried to leave the scene.
“He was subsequently searched and we discovered he was carrying £700 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, in the back of the car we also found a large hunting style knife.
“Felicien had been drawn into the world of drugs by his peers, he had been tempted by the money and the lifestyle. Individuals like this are dangerous and they are the type of people we are targeting.
“I hope people are reassured that this young man is now off the streets, as is the weapon he was driving around with.”