Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man was arrested minutes after police were made aware of a horrific Facebook Live video showing a man being stabbed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 7.06pm on December 19, 2023, an anonymous report was received regarding a concerning video which was being live streamed on Facebook and showed a man being stabbed by someone in possession of a knife, with his attacker also threatening to stab the victim in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After identifying the perpetrator, two response officers raced to Liam Robinson's address in the Moorends area of Doncaster, arriving 14 minutes later at 7.20pm.

There, they found Robinson and soon discovered drops of blood in an area matching the location where the victim was attacked.

Liam Robinson

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, brought into custody and later taken to hospital. However, during his escort to hospital, Robinson spat at a custody officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jack Goodall, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: “This was effectively a crime in action with an outstanding victim and a dangerous individual at large.

“After receiving the report from a member of the public, officers had to mobilise quickly to identify and track down Robinson so we could bring him into custody and prevent any further harm.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim of the attack was located a day later safe and well, and gave an account of how he was attacked by Robinson while he was at their house completing a labouring job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, aged 31, of Kirkhouse Green Road, attacked his victim with a knife and then began the live stream mid-assault.

Robinson pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for two years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (10 July) after also being sentenced in relation to driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Goodall added: “Robinson subjected his victim to a brutal assault which he then live-streamed to people through his Facebook account.

“This was a cruel and humiliating act which only served to add to the physical punishment he inflicted on the victim.

“Robinson also showed further despicable behaviour by attacking a custody officer who was escorting him to hospital so he could receive treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doncaster's Reactive CID team worked hard to piece together the evidence needed in order to secure a conviction and I am pleased he has been given a custodial sentence.

“Acts of violence like this will not be tolerated and we will always seek to secure justice for victims of horrific crimes like these.”