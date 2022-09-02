Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 1 how Dominik Kroscen, aged 20, burgled a room at The Prince of Wales Hotel, in Rotherham, and months later burgled the Slug and Lettuce pub, in Sheffield, and stole a car sparking a police pursuit.

Prosecuting barrister Harry Crowson said Kroscen stole a phone and wallet from a resident’s room at The Prince of Wales Hotel and stole car keys from the Slug and Lettuce and the key owner’s Nissan Micra which was parked nearby.

Mr Crowson added police spotted the stolen Nissan Micra being driven by Kroscen on Fenton Road, in Rotherham, and he reached speeds of 90mph, went through multiple red traffic lights and crashed into a lamppost near Meadowhall before he fled on foot but was found by a police dog.

Pictured is Domink Kroscen, aged 20, of Commercial Road, Newport, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 30 months of custody and he was disqualified from driving for 27 months after he pleaded guilty to a burglary at The Prince of Wales Hotel, in Rotherham, and a fraud with a stolen bank card, and to a burglary at the Slug and Lettuce pub, in Sheffield, and to the theft of a car, and to dangerous driving, and to driving without a licence, and to driving without an insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Sarah Wright told Kroscen: “You have 19 previous convictions for 24 offences. The vast majority being for theft or similar offences of dishonesty.

“You have a previous conviction for a dwelling home burglary in 2015 and two offences of non-dwelling burglary in 2017.”

Kroscen, of Commercial Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to the dwelling burglary at The Prince of Wales Hotel, from May, and he also admitted fraud after he used a stolen bank card from this raid to buy £8 of food from a McDonald's restaurant.

He also pleaded guilty to the non-dwelling burglary at the Slug and Lettuce, the theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving without insurance and without a licence from between August 9 and 10. In addition, the court heard Kroscen had breached the terms of a previously imposed suspended prison sentence.

Defence barrister Daniel Ingham revealed Kroscen, who had been a former resident at The Prince of Wales Hotel, had been addicted to class A drugs heroin and cocaine during his youth and that had led to his offending.

Mr Ingham said: “The majority of his offences were from when he was a juvenile. Throughout the course of his youth he was involved in the use of class A drugs heroin and cocaine and that led to a number of his offences.”

He added that Kroscen had moved between Wales and South Yorkshire to spend more time with his young son but after he was evicted from The Prince of Wales Hotel he became homeless and that was the backdrop to his latest offending.

Judge Wright told Kroscen: “You received a sentence of 15 months of custody suspended for 24 months in January, this year. It's apparent from the breach report you totally failed to comply with that order.”

She added that his latest offences are so serious, particularly because they were committed in breach of a suspended prison sentence, that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.