A ‘prolific’ shoplifter who police said had shown ‘no remorse’ for his string of crimes around Sheffield has been put behind bars.

Jacob Robinson, of Southey Avenue, Sheffield, was arrested for shoplifting by officers in Parson Cross last week. Police said investigations showed the 22-year-old had committed numerous similar offences around Parson Cross, Southey and Wadsley since the beginning of the year, often targeting the same premises twice in succession as he stole items ranging from meat to electrical goods.

Robinson appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 15, and pleaded guilty to 16 thefts and one assault. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

PC Zareen Gulzar, of Parson Cross Neighhourhood Policing Team, said: “Even though he has pleaded guilty, Robinson has shown no remorse for his actions and has shown himself to be a prolific local offender. Retail staff should be able to carry out their work without being subjected to the actions carried out by Robinson.”

