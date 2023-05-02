News you can trust since 1887
'It takes my freedoms away' - Sheffield man shares heartbreak after e-scooter stolen outside shop

A distraught Sheffield man has shared his heartbreak after the e-scooter he relies on to get around was stolen in a chance theft.

Harry Harrison
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:42 BST

Daniel Peters’ e-scooter was stolen from outside H Harrold & Sons in Shalesmoor on Friday, April 28, 2023. He relies on the e-scooter to navigate Sheffield, due to significant pain in his knee caused by a pre-existing condition.

Daniel said: “It takes my freedoms away. The places I like to go, I won’t be able to go anymore because of the pain.”

The e-scooter, which only Daniel can reportedly operate, was stolen at 3.50pm that day, whilst he was inside H Harrold & Sons. Daniel and the staff at the shop found the moment the e-scooter was stolen on the store’s CCTV.

Daniel Peters' e-scooter was allegedly stolen outside a shop in Shalesmoor.Daniel Peters' e-scooter was allegedly stolen outside a shop in Shalesmoor.
Daniel said: “Having something stolen like that is so annoying… I use it to get around places so I can go out.”

The theft and CCTV images were immediately reported to South Yorkshire Police.