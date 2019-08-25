Investigation launched following cash point robbery in Sheffield suburb
Police have launched an investigation after a man was robbed at a cash point in a Sheffield suburb.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 12:39
The incident happened outside the Tesco Express Store, in Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, at around 9am on Friday, August 23.
A 53-year-old man was using the cash machine outside the store when a second man approached him.
It is alleged that, following a short altercation, the second man took the £100 cash which had been withdrawn.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.