Investigation into Sheffield crash continues

South Yorkshire Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in which sent a man to hospital.

Yesterday afternoon a man, said to be in his 30s, driving a silver car smashed into some bollards on Shepcote Lane, Darnall.

Shepcote Lane, Darnall

Fire fighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene and dealt with the incident while the lane was closed off.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after ‘major’ crash in Sheffield

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “His injuries don’t seem to be life threatening at this point. We have carried out a collision report and will be continuing with investigations.”

A witness who drove passed the scene at the time said: “I was driving along Shepcote Lane and it was just chaos. Ambulances, fire engines, police and there was a silver car completely written off, I think its engine was on the road and they had to cut the roof to get him out.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, call South Yorkshire Police on 101. We will bring you updates when we have them.