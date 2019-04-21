Investigation continues after ‘much-loved’ man killed when he was hit by car in Rotherham

Investigations are continuing this morning after a man died when he was hit by a car on a major Rotherham road.

Adam Cumpsty, aged 30, from Rotherham, was killed when he was hit on Broad Street, Parkgate, at around 10.30pm on Friday, April 19.

Adam Cumpsty

READ MORE: ‘Hosting World Snooker Championship is a great advert for Sheffield’

Police said two vehicles were driving in the direction of Parkgate when one of the vehicles collided with Mr Cumpsty.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Driver reported by police after ‘lane hogging’ for more than two miles at 55mph on Sheffield motorway

In a statement, Mr Cumpsty’s family said: “Adam was a much-loved husband, brother, uncle and son and will be sorely missed by all who knew him”

Police said the family were being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for their privacy to respected.

READ MORE: Death toll in Sri Lanka rises as High Commissioner brands Easter Sunday explosions ‘evil attacks’

Anyone with any information or who has any dashcam footage should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1070 of April 19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.