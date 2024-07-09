Inquest reveals what caused horror death crash which killed Doncaster couple
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Stephen Naughton, aged 26, and his girlfriend Olivia Grace Maltby, 22, were both killed in the single vehicle collision on the A631 Tickhill Road in Bawtry on January 21 this year when the pick-up they were in failed to negotiate a bend and hit a tree.
Nathan, a builder, and Olivia, an equestrian groom, were returning to Nathan’s Rossington home after socialising with friends in Bawtry when the crash happened.
Nottinghamshire Police officers told the inquest that Nathan had been “well in excess” of cocaine and alcohol driving limits and that the pick-up's speedometer had stopped at 90mph, concluding that the crash was caused by the speed and Nathan’s inebriation.
Coroner Nathanael Hartley ruled both victims died from multiple injuries and recorded conclusions of ‘death in a road traffic collision’.
Both Nathan and Olivia were thrown from the vehicle they were travelling in, when it crashed.
Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time.
The Nottingham Post also reported that the inquest, external was told that neither Nathan, nor his partner, had been wearing seatbelts.