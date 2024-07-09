Inquest reveals what caused horror death crash which killed Doncaster couple

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster couple died when their vehicle left the road while being driven at “high speed” by a man under the influence of cocaine, an inquest has heard.

Nathan Stephen Naughton, aged 26, and his girlfriend Olivia Grace Maltby, 22, were both killed in the single vehicle collision on the A631 Tickhill Road in Bawtry on January 21 this year when the pick-up they were in failed to negotiate a bend and hit a tree.

Nathan, a builder, and Olivia, an equestrian groom, were returning to Nathan’s Rossington home after socialising with friends in Bawtry when the crash happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police officers told the inquest that Nathan had been “well in excess” of cocaine and alcohol driving limits and that the pick-up's speedometer had stopped at 90mph, concluding that the crash was caused by the speed and Nathan’s inebriation.

Olivia Maltby and Nathan Naughton died after a horror crash

Coroner Nathanael Hartley ruled both victims died from multiple injuries and recorded conclusions of ‘death in a road traffic collision’.

Both Nathan and Olivia were thrown from the vehicle they were travelling in, when it crashed.

Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time.