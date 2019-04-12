Inquest due to be opened into death of Rotherham murder victim Alena Grlakova 

An inquest is due to be opened next week into the death of Rotherham murder victim and mum-of-four Alena Grlakova.

Police discovered the 38-year-old's naked body in a dried on land behind the Fitzwilliam Arms pub, Parkgate, Rotherham, on Monday, more than three months after she was reported missing.

Alena Grlakova.

READ MORE: Police clampdown on problem parkers on Sheffield estate

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem had failed to find a cause of death and further tests are due to be carried out.

An inquest into Alena’s death is due to be opened in Doncaster early next week at a date and time yet to be confirmed.

Alena Grlakova.

Alena, originally from Slovakia, was last been seen at the Fitzwilliam Arms on Boxing Day 2018.

Detectives investigating the murder are wanting to speak to man who wished her merry Christmas just hours before she was last seen alive.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “December 26 was Boxing Day. It's an important day for people when they spend time with their families and what I am wanting people to do is cast their minds back.

READ MORE:Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street

“Were you in the Parkgate area? Were you in the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel? Were you around Parkgate Roundabout at around 10.30pm? And did you see Alena?”

He described Alena as wearing black flip flops, a black top with white writing on the front, she had got black bottoms, which had got stripes down the side and some form of hair extension.

He added: “We do know that earlier on in the evening Alena was in the Traveller’s Inn public house at Parkgate at around 7pm. She was with a male, who we have identified and he has been eliminated from our enquiries.

“What we do know is after leaving the pub, Alena walked towards Scrooby Lane with that male and at that point there was another male walking the other way.

“Were you that male? That male has said to Alena and the other male ‘merry Christmas’ – was that you? Where did you go? Were you with Alena and where did Alena go next?”

READ MORE: Detective issues appeal following death of Alena Grlakova

DCI Oughton said the man was ‘not a suspect’ but that police wanted to speak to him.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8, call the incident room directly on 01709 443540 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.