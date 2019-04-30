Inquest due to be held for Sheffield police officer and woman killed in Christmas Day horror crash

An inquest into the deaths of a Sheffield police officer and a woman who died in a horror crash on Christmas Day will be held next week.

PC Dave Fields, 45, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, died in a crash on the A57 near Coisley Hill Roundabout and the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, close to the Mosborough Parkway just after 8.15pm on December 25, 2017.

PC Dave Fields

Sheffield Senior Coroner Christopher Dorries arranged for thier inquests to begin on Tuesday, May 7 at a pre-inquest review hearing in December.

He said it was expected to last around seven days.

At the pre-inquest review hearing, solicitors representing the families of PC Fields and Mrs Stephenson both agreed to have one inquest – instead of two separate hearings.

Lorraine Stephenson.

Speaking during the hearing at Sheffield Coroner’s Court, Mr Dorries said: “Members of the family, thank you so much for being patient, we will get there but thank you for your patience.

“I am just sorry that you have to be here at all.”

He said the inquest would be heard in front of a jury and he would hold the case himself.

Dad-of-two PC Fields, who was also a well-known football referee and vice chairman of Sheffield Referees’ Association, was driving a marked BMW 3 Series and Mrs Stephenson was the passenger in a silver Citroen C3 travelling in the opposite direction.