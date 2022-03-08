Named ‘tiktockrizzy,’ the account purported to give viewers a taste of life at HMP Lindholme, which is based in Hatfield in Doncaster.

It is believed to have been run by a group of criminals from Bradford, who are currently serving sentences at the prison.

A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed the account, which had racked up a following of more than 2,300 users, has been removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prisoners from HMP Lindholme in Hatfield, Doncaster ran a TikTok account called 'tiktokrizzy,' which has since been taken down. Picture: Marie Caley

They said: “We work closely with TikTok to remove content as quickly as possible and this account has already been taken down.

“Anyone found in possession of a phone will face extra time behind bars.”

The spokesperson added that ‘incidents of misuse are thoroughly investigated’ by the Prison Service, and an investment of £100million in security is helping them to ‘stop more contraband getting into prisons than ever before’.

The law states that possession, ‘without authorisation, of a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications (including a mobile telephone) inside a prison’ is an offence.

In 2018, the Ministry of Justice announced that more inmates would be given access to in-cell mobile phones, through which prisoners can make recorded calls to a small amount of pre-approved numbers, in a bid to reduce the amount of phones that are illegally smuggled into prisons.