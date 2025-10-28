Police are appealing for the owners of two dogs found fighting in a park to come forward.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injured canines - believed to be a Central Asian Kangal and a Cane Corso - were found by officers after concerns were raised over dangerous dogs on Saturday, October 25.

Police were called to Eldon Road Playing Fields, in the Eastwood area of Rotherham, were they captured the animals who were injured and off their leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two dogs were found fighting at a park in Rotherham have since been treated by vets and housed in police kennels. Officers are now hoping to find the owners of the dogs. | SYP

Both dogs were taken to a vet for emergency treatment and remain in police kennels.

No members of the public were injured during the incident, South Yorkshire Police have said.

However, the owners of the dogs have yet to come forward, leading to an appeal for information from the local force.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the owners of these dogs to come forward, and for anyone with information as to how the dogs came to be loose to get in touch with us.”

Police can be contacted online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 715 of October 25.