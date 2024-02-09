Injunction order issued and properties seized in county lines crackdown on Barnsley Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) along with South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said they have dismantled a county lines drug ring operating on the Summer Lane Estate, Wombwell.

Men from Birmingham, London and Ipswich were said to be involved in selling class A drugs and Barnsley Magistrates Court has granted a three-month closure order after it was found a homeowner was being exploited by people linked to an organised crime group for drug trafficking.

An injunction order with a power of arrest was granted on Wednesday, January 17 for Daniel Pearson, 37, of no fixed abode, from entering the Summer Lane Estate.

This action was taken after Pearson, associated with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, had already shifted his activities to other addresses on the estate. The injunction order aims to safeguard vulnerable tenants and disrupt drug-related activities.

As part of the operation, BMBC seized three properties; obtained six closure orders and two injunctions; served four community protection warnings; installed CCTV on the estate; and referred two people to support for victims of human trafficking.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities urged anyone concerned about an adult being mistreated or neglected to report it to the council.

She said: “The harmful effects of drug dealing and related crimes in our community have led to a team effort to solve these problems.