A man has been charged over an alleged South Yorkshire shooting.

It comes after police were called to reports of what they described as a firearms discharge on Ingram Crescent, in Dunscroft.

Armed officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, and found a house and a car were damaged.

The man, from Doncaster, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He has also been charged with burglary, in connection with an incident in September.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (Saturday 12 October), where he was remanded into custody.