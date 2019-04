Firefighters have been tackling a big industrial fire since the early hours of this morning.

A couple of crews were sent out from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue after receiving a call at just after 5am.

The site of the fire before it went up in flames

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze on Stevenson Way now.

Currently it is believed there are no casualties.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you updates when we have them.