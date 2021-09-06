It is reported that the riders left Meadowhall and drove down the wrong way between junction 34 and junction 35 in the direction of Rotherham at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 31.

The bikers each had a pillion passenger.

The first motorcycle was a dark colour and had a green fuel container attached. The rider was wearing a green helmet with a grey tracksuit top and dark tracksuit bottoms. The passenger on the bike wore a black North Face gilet.

The motorcyclists drove the wrong way up the southbound carriageway on the M1 from J34 to J35.

The second motorcycle was grey, with the number plate removed from the rear. The rider was not wearing a helmet, but had a black balaclava and black tracksuit. The passenger also wore a balaclava as well as a green jumper and navy tracksuit bottoms.

The third motorcycle was black with lime green wheels. The rider wore a white and red helmet, dark hooded jumper and black tracksuit bottoms. The passenger wore a balaclava, a dark padded jacket and grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Roads policing inspector Jason Booth, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “These riders have not only put their own lives at risk, but also the lives of other road users.

“Their actions were incredibly dangerous, and I would urge anyone who can help us identify the riders to make contact with us as soon as possible.”