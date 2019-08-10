Important advice issued for fans heading to Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley match
Fans heading to Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday take on Barnsley have been issued with advice by police, after a controversial safety order was imposed on the hosts.
The Owls were ordered to make changes to how they manage supporters following safety concerns surrounding the Leppings Lane end of the ground raised after crowd trouble at last season’s second Steel City derby.
As fans head to the Barnsley match today, South Yorkshire Police have issued the following advice to supporters of both clubs:
It is important that North Stand fans arrive to find their seats in good time before the match starts
The Leppings Lane area will be for Barnsley fans only
There is no access to the North Stand for home fans from Leppings Lane
After the match, access to Leppings Lane for home fans will be restricted for a short time while away fans leave the stadium
SWFC will have extra stewards in place to assist fans and SYP will have extra liaison officers in place to do the same
The prohibition notice preventing home fans being released from the north and south stands onto the Leppings Lane forecourt at the west end of the stadium sparked a war of words between the club and police.
Sheffield Wednesday said they disagreed with the decision and with https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/war-of-words-breaks-out-between-police-and-sheffield-wednesday-over-crowd-safety-at-hillsborough-489374the timing on the eve of their first home game of the season.
But South Yorkshire Police called the club’s response to a report into last season’s crowd trouble ‘inadequate’ and branded the Owls’ most recent statement ‘factually incorrect and misleading’.