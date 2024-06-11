Immigration Sheffield: Police arrest man in city centre on suspicion of immigration offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
Uniformed, plain clothed and mounted police arrested a man on suspicion of immigration offences in Sheffield city centre.
Officers were out as part of Project Servator which aims to ‘pop up anywhere, at any time’ and ‘disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public’.
The force says officers are ‘experienced and specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an act of crime’.
Members of the public are also urged to be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary, or that doesn't seem to fit with day-to-day life, and report it.