Project Servator aims to ‘disrupt a range of criminal activity'

Uniformed, plain clothed and mounted police arrested a man on suspicion of immigration offences in Sheffield city centre.

Officers were out as part of Project Servator which aims to ‘pop up anywhere, at any time’ and ‘disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public’.

The force says officers are ‘experienced and specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an act of crime’.