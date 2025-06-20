Imam from Sheffield brought to justice decades after he used his position of power to prey on child
Mohammed Hanif Khan, of Blagden Street, Wybourn, Sheffield served as Imam at a mosque in Bradford back in the 1990s.
During that time, the 57-year-old befriended a child and used his position to subject him to a series of sexual abuse over many years.
Decades later and the predator has finally been brought to justice.
Khan pleaded guilty to rape.
Today (June 20) at Bradford Crown Court he was sentenced to 13 years in prison with three years on extended licence.
He was already on the sex offenders’ register for life.
Acting Detective Chief Inspector Laura Casey, Head of Bradford District Safeguarding Team, said: “Khan was in a position of trust when he committed this horrific abuse on a child.
“As an Iman he was looked up to by students and family members within the community.
“He stole his victim’s childhood. I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim for coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.
“I hope today provides some comfort in knowing that Khan will be spending a long time behind bars.
Stay informed on all of the key stories taking place in the city’s courtrooms with The Star’s Court newsletter. Sign up for your weekly updates today.
“The passage of time does not affect our dedication to ensuring victims are listened to, placed at the very heart of operations and supported by specialist services for as long as they need.
“This sentence serves as a timely reminder that no matter how long ago these offences took place, we will investigate and bring perpetrators to the courts.”
To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, contact police online via the live chat system or by calling 101. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, call 999.