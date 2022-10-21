Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 19 how Erjon Briskaj, aged 31, was charged with producing cannabis after a raid at a property on Thirlwell Road, Heeley.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that officers executed a search warrant at the property on September 27, and found over 100 cannabis plants being cultivated in three rooms.

The mature plants were estimated to have a street value of nearly £200,000, according to police.

A police spokesman stated that Erjon Briskaj, who is Albanian and an illegal immigrant, was arrested and subsequently charged and he will be deported back to Albania after he has served his custodial sentence.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed 31-year-old Briskaj appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced to eight months of custody.