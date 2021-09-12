'I'll take all three of you and I'll kill that dog' - man's threats to police before being arrested in Sheffield

Police Dog Louis and his handler, PC Dan Fox, joined officers when they attended a woman’s home where her ex-boyfriend with a history of violence had reportedly caused damage and threatened neighbours when they tried to intervene.

Police said: “Handler Dan attended with PD Louis to support two Sheffield officers. When the subject, true to form, stated he will ‘take all three of you’ (police officers) and ‘I'll kill that dog’, the decision to attend is ratified and there is only ever going to be one outcome – 30-year-old man arrested by PD Louis.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested after threatening to 'take all three' police officers and kill a police dog in Sheffield

The incident was one of several during the last week in which South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said the force’s police dogs have proven their value.

PD Kiki managed to chase down a 21-year-old man who abandoned his car in Grimesthorpe after being spotted driving erratically and had tried to flee officers on foot.

PD Diesel hunted down a suspected thief who ran from police after ditching a stolen Range Rover.

Police Dog Louis

And PD Luna apprehended a 31-year-old who was wanted for numerous crimes, after he jumped from a window and scaled a fence in an attempt to give officers the slip when they turned up at his door.