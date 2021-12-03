IKEA worker's appeal for help after valuable bike stolen from lock up from Sheffield store
An IKEA worker has appealed for help after a valuable bike he relies on was stolen from the store’s staff lock up.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 6:39 am
The distinctive Nuke Proof Scout bike was taken from the furniture store’s lock up between Thursday at 9am and Monday at 9am.
The store member – who asked not to be named – had to leave it at the store during last week’s snow.
Anyone who has seen the bike pictured can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/186585/21.