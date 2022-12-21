'I wish he had taken my life and not theirs' - Families of four killed in Killamarsh speak of gut-wrenching grief

After 15 months of agony, the loved ones of the woman and three children who died at the hands of Damien Bendall were finally able to tell him how much heartbreak he had caused.

The families of Terri Harris, her son John-Paul Bennett, her daughter Lacey Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent were given the opportunity to face Damien Bendall, the man responsible for taking their lives, as he was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on December 21.

The hearing came 15 long months after Terri, 13-year-old John-Paul, Lacey and Connie, both aged 11, perished during a horrifying ordeal at the property Bendall shared with Terri and her children in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri Harris, her son John-Paul Bennett, her daughter Lacey Bennett (right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (left) were all killed by Damien Bendall during an incident at a property in Killamarsh in September 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Bendall was jailed, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) described how Bendall had tried to argue his actions were influenced by a brain injury sustained prior to the murders, but after a neurological assessment proved that not to be the case, Bendall was forced to admit his wrongdoing.

"When all medical angles had been exhausted, the evidence that he had murdered all four victims with no impairment to his actions was overwhelming and Bendall admitted all charges,” the CPS spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gut-wrenching statements from those closest to Terri, John-Paul, Lacey and Connie were read out in court.

Jason Bennett, father of John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett, said in his statement: “It is like my heart has been shattered into a million pieces. I am a shadow of my former self. I am nothing. As well as taking four lives he has taken my life as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri’s mother, Angela Smith, stated: “I wish he had taken my life and not theirs because they had their whole lives ahead of them.” She added: “I cannot comprehend how a person can commit such an act and there is no punishment to fit his crimes.”

Connie’s father said: “The murder of my daughter Connie has completely torn my life apart. I feel totally lost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “My heart is totally shattered in pieces. Whatever happens in court will never bring Connie back. No sentence will be sufficient justice for Connie’s death.”

Connie’s dad also used his victim impact statement to call for Bendall to never be released from prison, calling him “truly evil”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He can only be described as truly evil and he should never be freed from incarceration.”

During the course of the sentencing hearing, prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC said: “These were brutal and vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children.” Mr Mably added that Bendall struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer as he moved around the property which he had shared with his partner Terri Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bendall also raped Lacey, as she lay dying from the head injuries he had inflicted with the claw-hammer, said Mr Mably. He told the court Bendall had originally moved in with Terri Harris at her former home in Sheffield but friends had raised concerns about Bendall’s alcohol and drug use and his unstable behaviour and he had boasted about a stabbing, and had shown Terri that he had a knuckle duster.