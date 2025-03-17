"I knew I was going to be a criminal from the age of 8" - former drug runner turns life around in Sheffield

By James Fletcher
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST

A former drug runner who sold Class A drugs has turned his life around and is helping people of Sheffield stay clear of crime and prison.

Jimmy – not his real name – spent most of his life in and out of prison. He knew from the age of eight that he was going to become a criminal because he knew no other way of life, he said.

“Growing up I never was allowed to go to school. I had to work, so I was educated when I was a child but not in the conventional sense – my education consisted of how to hustle for a quick quid,” he told The Star.

"We didn’t and or I didn’t care where or how we got the money, we just did it.”

A former career criminal has turned his life around and is helping people in Sheffield
A former career criminal has turned his life around and is helping people in Sheffield

During his last prison sentence of 14-years for drug running, Jimmy, aged in his 60s, vowed to change his ways.

He said he did not want to fall into the same way of life again on his release.

So, he decided to get himself an education while in prison and was inspired by one retired teacher who was a volunteer there.

Jimmy said “she made learning fun and exciting.”

He was able to pass all of his GCSEs and gain a diploma in psychology.

“In order to go straight I had to find out how my mind worked because I knew if I didn’t know how to change my mindset then I would have just gone straight back into crime and didn’t want to do that,” Jimmy explained.

Now living in Sheffield, he has stayed on the straight and narrow helped countless others turn their lives around.

He works for a charity and offers people of all ages, including teenagers, the chance to work and volunteer.

“Some of these kids have never seen either of their parents working so they think that’s normal,” Jimmy said.

“Some kids come from single parents and have never had that father figure to look up to and that is what I try to do, I want to help these kids to not make the same mistakes that I had made growing up.”

Two former drug users were offered the opportunity to volunteer, with Jimmy explaining that he has strict guidelines in place and does not tolerate anyone using illicit substances.

“I would know, if they were on something and they would only get one chance,” he said.

“I have helped kids, drug users and people who struggle with drink. I don’t do this to be recognised, I do this because I want to do it.”

Referring to his charity work, Jimmy said: “I host play groups for parents and their kids, English classes and I also offer counselling to anyone who wants me to help them. I love Sheffield and I want to see the people thrive.”

