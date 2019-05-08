The heartbroken husband of a woman who died in a Christmas Day crash involving a police car has told her inquest he thought she was dead as soon as he looked at her.

Kevin Stephenson was driving his wife Lorraine’s Citroen C3 on Christmas Day in 2017 when it was involved in a collision with a police car which was responding to an emergency call on the A57 Mosborough Bypass.

Lorraine Stephenson.

In a statement which was read to jurors at Sheffield Coroner's Court, Mr Stephenson said he, Lorraine and her auntie had been to visit the couple’s son, who is a corporal in the RAF, for Christmas.

The inquest jury had previously heard the data recorder in PC Fields’ car logged it as travelling at 103mph just before he lost control and that the car’s speedometer was frozen at 74mph at the time of the collision.

Mr Stephenson said: “I saw the police car suddenly go into a spin. It was coming towards me and still spinning.

“I had no time to brake or steer. Both air bags in the C3 went off. Our car was forced over to the edge of the road.”

PC Dave Fields

He added: “I remember looking at Lorraine who was covered in blood and thinking that she was dead. My door was open and someone was checking my neck. At the scene, someone told me that Lorrraine had lost her life.”

Mr Stephenson said he was in hospital for four weeks following the crash and had to have a hip replacement.

The court also heard how PC Fields raised concerns about the handling of South Yorkshire Police’s patrol cars in an email to a sergeant.

In a statement, his widow Emma also said she remembered him telling her about his concerns.

Mrs Fields said: "I made it a running joke that he loved his job more than me. Within just a few years he became a traffic officer – this was his ultimate goal and he was like a kid in a sweet shop.”

Mrs Fields said her late husband was also a football referee, coach and mentor and was due to work 11am until 7pm on the day of the crash.

She said: “We were a happy family and he loved his job.

“I was not surprised when he worked that day and worked over that day. I just never expected him never to come home.”

The inquests continue.