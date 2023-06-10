News you can trust since 1887
Hunt to find man wanted in connection with Sheffield burglaries reportedly carried out over six-month period

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with Sheffield burglaries, which were reportedly carried out over a six-month period.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

Joseph Johnson is wanted for failing to appear and in connection to burglaries reported between October 2022 and April 2023.

Launching a public appeal today (Saturday, June 10, 2023), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, slim build with short dark brown hair and facial hair.

“Johnson is known to frequent the Park Springs and Fir Vale areas of Sheffield.

18-year-old Joseph Johnson (pictured) is wanted for failing to appear and in connection to burglaries reported between October 2022 and April 202318-year-old Joseph Johnson (pictured) is wanted for failing to appear and in connection to burglaries reported between October 2022 and April 2023
“If you have any information that can help officer find Johnson please report online, live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/191946/22.”