Hunt still on for those responsible for two fatal Sheffield stabbings

Detectives are continuing to investigate two unsolved fatal stabbings on the streets of Sheffield.

Fahim Hersi, 22, was knifed during a disturbance outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield on Friday, September 21.

Fahim Hersi.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed and taken to hospital but Fahim had been stabbed in his chest and could not be saved.

A number of arrests have been made but nobody has yet been charged.

In August, 21-year-old Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe.

Kavan Brissett.

His killer is also still at large following the attack on August 14.

Detectives believe 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information about the murder and have issued appeals for information on his whereabouts, warning anyone shielding him that they face prosecution.

Four arrests have been made so far as part of the murder probe, with an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

Chief Supt Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, said detectives believed there were people in the street at the time of attack.

He said they raced to the scene and carried out first aid and Kavan was taken to Northern General Hospital, where he died four days later.

The officer said: “At around the time there was a lot of other people in the street and we believe there will be people who saw what happened and know the person responsible.

“My plea to them is to provide us with that information. That message goes to anybody who has any information however small or insignificant they think it is, contact us and come forward.”

Anyone with any information about either attack should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers,anonymously, on 0800 555111.