A sex attacker remains on the run six days after assaulting a woman in Sheffield – and a description has still not been released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate reports that a woman in her 20s was attacked on land at the junction of Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 2.

Police at the scene on Tuesday. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

South Yorkshire Police said the force received a ‘third person report’ about the assault and the woman at the centre of the investigation received specialist support.

A large cordon was put in place on Tuesday while investigations were carried out at the crime scene.

Police sniffer dogs were used and officers were seen searching the area taped off.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.