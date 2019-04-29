Hunt still on for armed gang following robbery at Sheffield Costco store

Investigations are continuing after robbers struck at Costco in Sheffield over the weekend.

A three-strong gang, armed with weapons including a gun, struck at the Parkway Drive store, Darnall, at around 4.40pm on Sunday.

Armed police at Costco. Picture: Robert Scott

Video footage of the aftermath of the incident captured the masked men running away from the store and leaving in a blue car.

South Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured in the raid.

It has not yet been revealed what was stolen.

Armed police at Costco Sheffield. Picture: Robert Scott.

Posting on Facebook, witness Amy Hewitt claimed one of the robbers was armed with a hammer and tried to steal jewellery form the store.

She said: “They were trying to get the jewellery one of them had a hammer trying to smash the glass cabinet.

“Not the best experience I’ve ever had.”

One of the armed men involved in a raid at Costco in Sheffield

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 622 of April 28.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.