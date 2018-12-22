Hunt goes on following ram raid at JD Sports in Sheffield city centre

A police hunt for those behind a ram-raid on a Sheffield city centre sports shop remains ongoing – five days after the incident.

A Kia Picanto was driven through the front window of JD Sports, on The Moor in Sheffield city centre at around 3.45am on Monday.

Smashed windows at JD Sports on The Moor.

READ MORE: Sacked Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay pictured leaving city

Raiders grabbed clothing and loaded it into a getaway car before speeding off from the scene.

North Face jackets were among the items stolen in the raid.

READ MORE: Rotherham abuse survivor welcomes review into compensation scheme for crime victims

The Kia, which was stolen, was left behind at the crime scene and was forensically examined in a bid to identify the crooks involved.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 104 of December 17.

READ MORE: Judge’s mind made up over fate of travellers living near former Sheffield Ski Village site

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.