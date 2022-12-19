Hunt for robbery suspect who demanded money from staff at Sheffield shop before fleeing scene on scooter

A hunt is underway to find the man responsible for robbing a Sheffield shop, after he demanded money from staff before fleeing the scene on a scooter.

The incident took place at the Co-Op on High Street, Ecclesfield, at around 7am on Friday, December 16 when it is reported a man threatened a member of staff, demanding money from the till.

Launching a public appeal today (Monday, December 19), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The shop worker handed over between 90 to 100 pounds, and the offender left the scene, riding off on a manual scooter down Primrose Drive. The suspect is described as white, of a large build, and around 5ft 3ins tall. Officers have released an image of the suspect which, while poor quality, shows the items of clothing he was wearing. Do you recognise him?”

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.

