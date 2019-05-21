Hunt for missing 79-year-old from Sheffield
Police have appealed for help to find a 79-year-old man who is missing from Sheffield.
By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 17:24
Fred Colton was last seen this morning in the Bradway area, at around 9.40am, and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Fred is around 5ft 8ins, with grey hair and a grey beard, and is thought to be wearing grey jeans and a black fleece with a grey hoodie on top.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He is known to frequent Sheffield city centre.
If you think you have seen Fred or you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 228 of May 21.