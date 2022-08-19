Hunt for man who attempted to secretly film women as they used Sheffield Primark changing room cubicle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reports of voyeurism were made following an incident at Primark on The Moor in Sheffield city centre at around 4pm on Thursday, July 19 this year.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “Two women were in the Primark store on The Moor, Sheffield, when they reported seeing a mobile phone being used to film them in the changing rooms under the curtains of their cubicles.

“The women were not injured during the incident but were left shaken and distressed.

As part of a public appeal today launched by the force today (Friday, August 19), this CCTV image has been released of a man officers want to identify because they believe he may hold vital information about an incident of voyeurism at Sheffield Primark

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The suspect is described as Asian, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a gold chain with a cross. He was using a black or grey iPhone.”

As part of a public appeal today launched by the force today (Friday, August 19), this CCTV image has been released of a man officers want to identify.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Police believe the man pictured could hold vital information and want him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SYP via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 679 of July 19, 2022.

You can access live chat and their portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/