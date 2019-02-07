Hunt for knifeman continues following broad daylight brawl in Sheffield street

A knifeman remains on the run 24 hours after a man was stabbed during a mass brawl in a Sheffield street in broad daylight.

South Yorkshire Police said the 54-year-old has been released from hospital and no-one had been arrested following the incident in Burngrave on Wednesday.

Emergency services on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

The man suffered stab wounds during the fight, which broke out on Ellsemere Road at around 1.15pm.

One eyewitness said: “There was a fight in the street and it was just a little stabbing that’s all.”

A bus driver, who saw the incident but did not want to be named, said a man was stabbed near the junction with Clun Street.

Ellesmere Road was closed and two buses were also parked up on the street.

A cordon was set up for around three hours while police carried out their investigations.

It led to lengthy traffic delays in the area and a number of bus services were also forced to divert.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 1.15pm on Wednesday, February 6 we received a report of a group fighting on Ellesmere Road in Burngreave.

“A 54-year-old man sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about Wednesday’s incident on Ellesmere Road should call South Yorkshire Police 101.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.