Hunt continues for attacker who stabbed teenager outside barbers on London Road, Sheffield

A Crime Scene Investigation van on Randall Place in Sheffield after an altercation in which a 16-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed on London Road on Friday, January 7

The teenager was taken to hospital yesterday (January 7) after being stabbed outside 1stanbul Barber on London Road.

Police were called to an altercation at around 3.25pm on the busy London Road, close to Sheffield city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a 16-year-old involved in an altercation and it looks like he’s been stabbed.

“He’s been taken to hospital but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

A member of staff at a neighbouring barbers told The Star: “I saw all the staff from 1stanbul stood outside and the lights were turned off and there was tape around that area.

“I was led to believe that it had taken place in the barber shop."

However, a member of staff at 1stabul Barber could not confirm that the incident had taken place in the shop.

He said: “I don’t know about anything happening in the shop. I think there was an event outside the barbershop.”

The barbers is open as usual today.

Police said enquiries were ongoing and nobody had yet been arrested in connection with the assault.