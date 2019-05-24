Huge police presence expected on Sheffield estate for rest of day following major incident
A huge police presence is expected on a Sheffield estate for the rest of the day following a major incident.
South Yorkshire Police said residents in Shiregreen can expect ‘a significant police presence’ on the estate ‘throughout the day’ following an incident which resulted in six children being taken to hospital earlier today.
Details on the exact nature of the incident have not yet been released but officers were called to Gregg House Road at 7.30am following ‘concerns for safety’ at a property in the street, which is close to Hartley Brook Primary Academy.
An air ambulance landed in the grounds of the school and there were numerous ambulances and police cars at the scene.
Two arrests have been made but it has not yet been revealed what the two suspects are being held on suspicion of.
In a statement earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.
“Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.
“Two people are under arrest.
“There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.
“A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.”