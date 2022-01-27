A cannabis factory was discovered during a raid of an industrial unit in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, this week

Police officers raided the unit in Ecclesfield in a pre-planned operation yesterday and found the drug den.

Neighbourhood policing officers as well as members of South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Fortify Team’, which concentrates on tackling organised crime, were involved in yesterday’s raid.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “The team have executed a warrant, with help from our Fortify Team, under the misuse of drugs act at an industrial estate in Ecclesfield where large quantities of cannabis were being grown.

“This is funding organised crime and violence in the community.

“We are committed removing drugs from the streets and will continue to act on intelligence from the community.”