Huge cannabis factory discovered by police in Ecclesfield industrial unit in Sheffield
A large scale cannabis factory has been discovered in an industrial unit in Sheffield.
Police officers raided the unit in Ecclesfield in a pre-planned operation yesterday and found the drug den.
Neighbourhood policing officers as well as members of South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Fortify Team’, which concentrates on tackling organised crime, were involved in yesterday’s raid.
The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “The team have executed a warrant, with help from our Fortify Team, under the misuse of drugs act at an industrial estate in Ecclesfield where large quantities of cannabis were being grown.
“This is funding organised crime and violence in the community.
“We are committed removing drugs from the streets and will continue to act on intelligence from the community.”
To pass on information about those involved in the cultivation or supply of cannabis in Sheffield, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.