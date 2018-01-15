Huddersfield Town fan from Sheffield arrested over 'racist slurs' on train

A Huddersfield Town supporter was arrested after police received a complaint about someone chanting 'racist slurs' on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) had received a report via its 61016 text service on Saturday to say that a passenger on board the 10.36am Sheffield to Huddersfield train was behaving in an unacceptable way.

Officers got a description of the man and quickly reviewed CCTV from the station.

And as the suspect returned to the station after Huddersfield's match against West Ham, he was identified and stopped.

BTP today said that a 49-year-old Huddersfield Town fan from Sheffield had been arrested.

He was questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and released under investigation.

Sgt Bob Smith said: “Trains are not extensions of football terraces. Families, young children and older people often travel on match days too.

"It’s simply not ok to chant racist slurs because you’re 'out with the lads' or be abusive because you had 'one too many', it’s intimidating to other people on the trains and at the stations

“This type of behaviour is not something that anyone should have to accept. I would like to thank the passenger who text us to report this incident to us. "

Officers now want to hear from anyone else who was travelling on the service and who may have witnessed the incident.

Contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting log 216 of 13/1.