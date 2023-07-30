A man has died after the scooter he was riding was involved in a collision with an ambulance responding to an emergency call.

The collision occurred on the A628 Barnsley Road, at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road near to the Lord Nelson pub, Hoylandswaine, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said the scooter ride, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the collision at 10.25pm on Friday (July 28) but later died.

The ambulance driver involved is assisting with police enquiries.

A scooter rider has died after a collision with an ambulance responding to an emergency call in Barnsley (Photo: Getty)

South Yorkshire Police said: “We can now confirm that the man involved in the Hoylandswaine collision on Friday, July 28 has sadly died.

“At about 10.25pm we received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call and a scooter.

“The scooter rider – a man aged in his 30s - was transported to hospital, but later sadly died from his injuries.

“The driver of the ambulance is assisting officers with enquiries.

“We are again appealing for anyone with information to come forward. We would particularly like to speak to anyone on Barnsley Road at the time who may have seen the collision, or anyone driving along either of the two Barnsley Roads who may have caught the collision on a dash camera.

“We are also appealing to any premises that has CCTV cameras which cover the junction to check their footage and see if those cameras caught the collision.”